Man died after crashing motorcycle into passing buffalo

KUANTAN: A man died while another was injured after the motorcycle they were riding hit a buffalo crossing the road near a farm in Felda Bukit Sagu here, this morning.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said in the incident around 4.30 am, the victim Muhammad Tangtawi Mohamad Ali, 21, was confirmed dead at the scene of the accident.

He said another 20-year-old motorcyclist who sustained facial injuries was taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for further treatment.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victims were heading towards Bukit Sagu from Bukit Goh when a buffalo suddenly crossed the road causing the two men to lose control and hit the animal,“ he said in a statement today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said police are gathering witnesses to assist the investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.