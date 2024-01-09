Man goes missing after lorry plunges into sea at Westport wharf

SHAH ALAM: A man was reported to have fallen into the sea following an accident involving a lorry at Westport wharf near here this afternoon

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said his team received a call regarding the incident at 12.45 pm about the man, Mohd Hafiz Abdul Salam, 24, who had fallen into the sea following the accident.

Wan Md Razali said the incident also involved the said lorry that had plunged into the sea.

“Following this, four officers and members of the Pulau Indah Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) were deployed to the location and they were assisted by three members from the Shah Alam BBP, together with a boat, and 13 members from the Westport authority.

“The search and rescue operation (SAR) is being carried out, involving four members of the Water Rescue Team from the Port Klang BBP. The victim has yet to be found,” he said in a statement.

Wan Md Razali said the SAR operation also received assistance from the Marine Police Force and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), along with two boats.