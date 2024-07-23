PETALING JAYA: A man lost RM200,000 when the cash he had just withdrawn from a bank was stolen by a group of armed men at a traffic light junction near Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Ladang Emerald, Shah Alam yesterday afternoon.

According to Berita Harian, Shah Alam district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, said a dashcam video from a passing car, showing the driver of a Perodua Kembara being robbed by a group of men, went viral on Facebook.

He told the Malay daily, referencing the video, a motorcycle with two men wearing helmets stopped on the left side of the victim’s car, followed by a Perodua Alza that blocked the victim’s car by cutting in front.

ALSO READ: Man gets 10 years prison, three strokes of cane for knifepoint robbery

“The suspect riding on the back of the motorcycle approached the driver’s side of the car and smashed the driver’s side window with an axe, then removed the car keys to prevent the victim from fleeing,” he was quoted as saying.

“Another accomplice from the Perodua Alza opened the front passenger door of the victim’s car and took a bag containing cash from the car,“ he said.

The 54-year-old male victim, he said, lodged a police report stating that the robbery occurred at 1.27pm when he stopped his car alone at a traffic light intersection, resulting in a loss of RM200,000 belonging to his company after withdrawing it from a nearby bank.

“The investigation revealed that the cash withdrawal was for business purposes, but the victim, who is also a scrap trader and company director, was not injured,“ he reportedly said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Robbed jewellery store in Kajang suffer RM3.2 million loss

He added that a check on the registration number of the suspect’s Perodua Alza found it to be fake, as it was registered to a Toyota Vios.

“The police are actively tracking all suspects involved, and the public is advised not to carry large amounts of cash as it may lead to unwanted incidents.

“The case is being investigated under Sections 395/397 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment and possible whipping upon conviction.

“Anyone with information about the incident can contact criminal investigation officer, Inspector Nor Idayu Abdul Aziz at 019-9459062,“ he said.

ALSO READ: Five “Geng Trio” members jailed three months for robbery