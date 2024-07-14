Married couple held for alleged abuse of two children

CHUKAI: A married couple was detained last night on suspicion of abusing their two children, aged six and seven.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the two suspects were arrested at their home on Jalan Jabor Kubur here at about 8 pm following a public complaint.

He said the 26-year-old female suspect is the victims’ biological mother while the male suspect, 30, is their stepfather.

“Police received a report from a member of the public who witnessed the boy and his younger sister being beaten around 5 pm on the same day in front of their house.

“The children were taken to Kemaman Hospital for examination, and medical officers found both old and new injuries on nearly their entire bodies,” he said when contacted.

According to Hanyan, the two victims are still receiving treatment at the hospital and are under the care of the Social Welfare Department.

He added that both suspects would be remanded today to assist in the investigation under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.