MATRADE signs MoU with Deloitte to drive NIMP 2030

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and Deloitte have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly drive the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) through a series of technology-led initiatives.

In a statement today, MATRADE said the strategic collaboration aims to support MATRADE’s transformation initiatives by leveraging Deloitte’s global network and expertise while empowering local economies through specialised, customisable capability development programmes to elevate Malaysia’s economic standing by 2030.

“In line with the MADANI framework, both parties are looking at leveraging revolutionary technologies, advocating the adoption of GenAI and other advanced innovations among local businesses, especially exporters, to further enhance the country’s international trade industry and bolster Malaysia’s economy,” it said.

MATRADE chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said this collaboration is a testament to the commitment to empowering Malaysian exporters and enhancing the nation’s global trade capabilities.

“By combining our strengths, we aim to create a thriving export ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders and drives sustainable economic growth.

“Working with industry and global players like Deloitte strengthens MATRADE’s role as the enabler by harnessing these technologies effectively, ensuring Malaysia’s competitiveness on the world stage,” he said.

Chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz said the strategic collaboration with Deloitte will strengthen and develop trade promotion cooperation by focusing on three areas, namely, co-creating specialised go-to-market programmes, enhancing capabilities for Malaysian exporters, and innovating data analytics along with generative AI applications.

“The inculcation of innovation and advanced technologies is part of MATRADE’s energetic reform and aggressive transformation towards becoming a dynamic organisation, in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister.

“Our goal is to create a forward-thinking ecosystem that supports sustainable growth, ensuring every stakeholder benefits from Malaysia’s progress in the international market,” he added.