MCMC blocks 549 pornographic, 69 prostitution websites since January - Teo

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has blocked 549 pornographic and 69 prostitution websites from January to June 1 this year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said during the same period, MCMC in collaboration with social media platform providers, removed 308 pornographic items and 838 prostitution-related contents from various platforms, including X and Telegram.

“Regarding enforcement actions, seven cases involving pornographic content are still under investigation by MCMC. These actions will continue based on monitoring and complaints received from authorities and the public,” she said during the question-and-answer session.

ALSO READ: Prostitution scourge on social media

She was responding to a question from Datuk Siti Aminah Aching (BN-Beaufort) about the government’s plan to combat the ‘dark side’ activities and actions against account operators offering online prostitution activities on social media platforms.

Teo said that engagement sessions with platform providers are actively conducted to strengthen commitment and cooperation to ensure the effectiveness of initiatives to monitor and control harmful content on the platforms.

Additionally, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil would meet all social media platform providers next mont to discuss the matter, she said.

Meanwhile, Teo said the ministry and MCMC are still awaiting feedback from the operator of X following its decision to allow users to upload, create and disseminate pornographic content.

“The MCMC has sent an official protest letter to X this month, expressing our view that such content is harmful and violates our laws, as well as contradicting the Rukun Negara principles and cultural and religious practices in the country.

“We are still waiting for their response, and further action will be taken,” she said in response to Siti Aminah’s additional question regarding the challenges faced by MCMC in curbing pornographic and prostitution content on social media.