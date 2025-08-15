AKPK provides free financial advice for MHIT policyholders

KUALA LUMPUR: The Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK) has introduced a free financial management service to assist policyholders affected by premium increases for their medical and health insurance and takaful (MHIT) plans.

In a statement today, AKPK said the initiative is aimed at enabling policyholders to make informed financial decisions while helping them maintain MHIT coverage in line with their overall financial capacity.

“Through this service, AKPK’s financial advisors will conduct a financial health and needs analysis to help affected policyholders determine the level of premiums they can sustain with potential adjustments to their financial management plans.

“The goal is to help policyholders identify actions they can take to retain their MHIT coverage while managing their finances effectively,” it said.

It added that policyholders can visit any AKPK branch nationwide to meet a financial advisor free of charge.

AKPK chief executive officer Azaddin Ngah Tasir said the agency wants to ensure that policyholders affected by MHIT premium revisions understand all their options and do not lapse or surrender their policies due to other financial commitments.

“Our dedicated financial advisors are ready to work closely with policyholders and the Insurers and Takaful Operators (ITOs).

“We will guide them through a structured process, help them to analyse their budget, review their expenses, and ultimately, develop a sustainable plan to maintain their MHIT coverage,” he said.

AKPK emphasised that to facilitate the financial management process, policyholders should bring the repricing notification letter, the accompanying Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) from their ITOs, and a current income statement or other proof of income.

“Nevertheless, policyholders with general enquiries or wishing to lodge a formal complaint are advised to contact their respective agents or ITOs,” it said. - Bernama