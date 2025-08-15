1 House 1 Jalur Gemilang campaign expands to health sector

KUALA LUMPUR: This year’s 1 House 1 Jalur Gemilang campaign has been expanded to include the health cluster starting today, in line with efforts to enliven the National Day celebrations themed ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni.’

Information Department (JAPEN) director-general Julina Johan said the campaign, introduced in 2024, previously covered only five clusters. This year, the health sector has been made one of the main focuses to create a wider impact.

“The campaign launch for the health cluster was recently held at the ministry level, officiated by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, with Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital (HRC) as the starting location,” she said.

“Insya-Allah, it will continue at Gombak Orang Asli Hospital and the Kuala Lumpur Health Clinic,” she told reporters after officiating the HRC morning assembly, themed ‘Kemerdekaan-Malaysia MADANI Rakyat Disantuni: Inspirasi Nyalaan Transformasi,’ here today.

Julina said the effort to fly the Jalur Gemilang was not only focused on government premises, but also encouraged at business premises, private homes and within local communities.

“In Kuala Lumpur, we are working closely with Kuala Lumpur City Hall, while in Putrajaya we have the support of Putrajaya Corporation and the government quarters association to promote and mobilise the campaign at the grassroots level.

“The spirit of patriotism must always be present, so let us all Malaysians fly the Jalur Gemilang together,” she said.

At the same time, Julina reminded the public to ensure that the flags they hoist are in good condition and displayed correctly as a sign of respect for the national symbol.

“If the flag is worn out, we encourage it to be replaced with a new one before being flown. We have also published an e-book on proper flag installation, which can be accessed by the media and the public, to address issues such as flags being hung upside down.

“In addition, the public can refer to the complete guide on the procedure for hoisting the Jalur Gemilang on the Ceremonial and International Conference Secretariat Division portal,” she said. - Bernama