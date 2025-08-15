General Operations Force to boost up focus on Sarawak border routes leading to Indonesian new capital Nusantara - Bukit Aman

KUCHING: More general operations force (GOF) bases are being planned for the 1,000 kms Sarawak-Kalimantan boundary for security purposes, Bukit Aman said.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department deputy director Deputy Commissioner Datuk Mohd Suzrin Mohd Rodhi said a blueprint is being drawn to construct these bases at all strategic points.

This was planned in view of the rapid pace of development on the Indonesian side following the relocation of their federal capital from Jakarta to Nusantara.

According to Mohd Suzrin, Bukit Aman headquarters in Kuala Lumpur have endorsed these necessary security beef ups in Sarawak. Authorities noted more cross border activities at Sarawak-Kalimantan border as a result of this development.

He said, “These new forward operating bases will be built at the border locations from the southern part of Sarawak to the northernmost parts of Limbang.”

“GOF will make its presence felt with added manpower plus security assets that facilitates enhanced patrolling daily. One new battalion has already been approved to be based at the Sri Aman border,” he added.

Speaking to reporters, he said there were similar bases along the coastal shores of Sarawak fronting the South China Sea. He was in Kuching for a handover ceremony by outgoing Sarawak GOF chief Dep Comm Che Ghazali Che Wang to incoming chief Senior Asst Comm Lim Bak Phai. Ghazali is being posted to Bukit Aman.

Sarawak recently announced the state is drawing up a blueprint for major socio-economic developments at the state border entry routes leading to Nusantara.

This blueprint will include gazetting the Tebedu immigration and customs checkpoint on the side of Sarawak (located about 100kms inland from state capital Kuching) into a Special Economic Zone to facilitate faster infrastructure upgrades and more organised cross-boundary travel arrangements for people and cargo.