CGC100 fast track graduates 20 young entrepreneurs with AI focus

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty young entrepreneurs graduated from the CGC100 Youth Entrepreneurship Programme Fast Track Cohort Two today.

The initiative by Credit Guarantee Corporation Malaysia Bhd (CGC) targets aspiring entrepreneurs aged 18 to 23 from B40 and M40 communities.

CGC chairman Datuk Mohammed Hussein said the programme focuses on ethical and sustainable business values.

“Sustainable and resilient businesses require active participation, not just share ownership,” he said during the graduation ceremony.

The programme has produced 70 graduates so far, creating 61 new jobs with 64 per cent earning over RM10,000 monthly.

Eighty per cent of graduates have successfully registered businesses with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

The upcoming Fast Track Cohort Three will introduce AI alongside business fundamentals and ESG principles.

Mohammed highlighted the need to prepare participants for AI-driven business challenges.

“AI’s exponential growth means tasks once exclusive to humans will change,” he said.

Graduate Carmelina Taunek, 21, saw her hydroponic farming sales rise from RM300 to RM2,000 monthly.

Ali Iskandar Padzil, 24, improved his fresh chicken supply business operations through the programme.

The third cohort begins in August 2025, expanding to 30 participants with a seven-month curriculum. - Bernama