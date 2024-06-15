MCMC has requested social media platforms to bring down alleged information on Zayn Rayyan’s case

PUTRAJAYA: The Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has submitted applications to social media platform providers, including TikTok and Telegram, to bring down contents allegedly showing leaked information on the Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin’s case investigation.

MCMC announced in a statement today that it has identified several social media channels on which the contents are being displayed and described such actions as irresponsible as it could affect the trial.

“Social media users are also advised to delete the post or any comments that might create speculation and the MCMC also would like to remind the public not to share unverified or fake information,” the MCMC said, adding that it was an offence to share unverified or fake information under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

The purportedly leaked information on the Zayn Rayyan case investigation had gone viral on social media recently, which has spurred public speculation about the case.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain was reported to have said yesterday that the police would submit a request to the MCMC to bring down the contents.