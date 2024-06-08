Medallist or not, athletes sacrifice in Paris appreciated - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: As Malaysians rejoice over the success of the national athletes in bringing home medals from the 2024 Paris Olympics, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stresses the importance of recognising and appreciating the sacrifices of all athletes who carried the country’s challenge at the Games.

He said the success of athletes should not be solely measured by medal achievements, but also by the fighting spirit and hard work they have shown.

“Thank you to our sprint king Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi, women’s road race cyclist Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir and sailors Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy and Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif.

“Their success in competing at the international level is a source of pride for all Malaysians. Continue to fight and rise even stronger!” he posted on X tonight.

Malaysia has so far won two bronze medals, courtesy of shuttlers Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (men’s doubles) yesterday and Lee Zii Jia (men’s singles) tonight.

A total of 26 Malaysian athletes from nine sports are competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.