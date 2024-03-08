META assures no disruption to live broadcast of ‘Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin’ tomorrow - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Meta Platforms Inc (Meta) has assured the government that the live broadcast of the Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin rally to be held at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil tomorrow will not be taken down, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said this assurance by top Meta officials will ensure that the event could be streamed live without any disruptions, not only on the country’s leaders’ social media platforms but also by the media.

“I have emphasised and warned the Meta team that tomorrow night we will have this Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin event, which will be broadcast live, and requested their cooperation.

“I want to see them walk the talk by ensuring the broadcast is uninterrupted not only on the Prime Minister’s Facebook page but also among media friends during the event,” he said.

Fahmi told reporters this after launching the #KasiJadi J&T Express campaign and the sixth anniversary celebration of the international delivery company here today.

He hopes that with this assurance, issues like the removal of a similar rally broadcast last year will not recur.

“I have spoken with Meta and emphasised that we do not want to see this issue happen again as before,” said Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman.

He also said that at a meeting scheduled for Monday, Meta will provide explanations regarding the removal of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s social media posts on the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

He hopes the meeting will go smoothly, as he does not want any disruptions to live broadcasts, including on Facebook and TikTok in the future, especially concerning Palestine.

“This is because Meta has informed us that for heads of state or government, ministers, or officials, special considerations are given when discussing matters related to Palestine,” he said.

Previously, Fahmi expressed the government’s regret over Meta’s removal of posts by the Prime Minister regarding Haniyeh’s killing and sought clarification on the matter.

Regarding the rally, which will start at 6 pm tomorrow and will be attended by Anwar, Fahmi said about 20,000 people are expected at the stadium.