Ministers hope National Day celebration provides meaningful understanding of independence

KUALA LUMPUR: Cabinet Ministers took the opportunity today via social media to wish a happy 67th National Day, to be celebrated tomorrow, to all Malaysians and hoped the celebration will give a good and meaningful understanding of independence.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that Malaysia has, as it enters the 67th year of independence, experienced a lot of success and achievements and, as such, it is hoped that Malaysians will not let their differences of opinions destroy it all.

“All technological sophistication and modernisation today will be meaningless if the people are divided. Liberate the soul from the dissemination of malicious content and comments that can hurt the feelings of others,“ he said.

He said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in his 2024 National Day address at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) earlier today, had also advised young people to read more, seek the truth and not be duped by false doctrines.

“As the next generation that will determine the country’s direction, appreciate the history and sacrifices of previous fighters. Let’s jointly preserve and further strengthen our unity,” he said.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin described the National Day celebration as a very special day and, as such, it was the duty and responsibility of everyone to continue preserving it so that the country remains free, independent and respected.

“May this country continue to be inculcated with superior and good values. Values which elevate well-being, self-respect and humanity,” he said.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said this is the 67th year that Malaysia is celebrating freedom, unity and progress and, as such, he hopes that the people will continue to be united, foster the spirit of patriotism and work together for a more glorious future.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the concept of “shared prosperity, shared responsibility” must be a common understanding among the people because national unity is the country’s strength.

This is especially so when the country faces global landscape changes, in addition to preventing ‘ethnic division’ in efforts towards developing a sustainable country.

“The clarion call for a new era in Malaysia has been made, and we are getting ready to continue charting success! Malaysia’s election as chairman of ASEAN and the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) next year will be utilised as best as possible in laying a solid foundation to attract international investment and cooperation.

“Let us together make the policies and development plans of Malaysia MADANI become a reality so that we can celebrate prosperity and enjoy success together,” he said.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, meanwhile, said that in line with the Malaysia MADANI aspirations, it is the duty and responsibility of all parties to ensure the country’s food security level is sufficient and guaranteed, in tandem with the concept of ‘Keterjaminan Makanan, Kita Usaha Bersama-sama’ (Food Security, We Strive Together).

“This year’s National Day celebration is very meaningful for me and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) because this year the KPKM will organise the special edition of MAHA (Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture & Agrotourism Exhibition), which will be held at MAEPS (Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang) from Sept 11-22.

“May the spirit of ‘MALAYSIA MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka’ continue to seep into the soul of every Malaysian and bring us all towards a more glorious and prosperous future,” he said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said that in line with the spirit of independence, the MADANI government would continue to stand firm and not compromise on issues of defending the country’s sovereignty.

“That is why the government will table the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks and South Ledge in Parliament as a lesson for our children in the future. Negligence brings betrayal to the country,” she said.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, meanwhile, said the independence enjoyed today is because of the price paid by the sacrifices of warriors who defended the country long ago.

As such, he said the younger generation that will inherit the leadership in the future must work hard to defend the country’s independence from being slandered, especially on social media.

“The spreading of slander, which gives the public a negative perception of the leaders and the government, must be stopped immediately,” he said.

As for the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka’, is a reminder of the importance of a deep sense of national patriotism and love for the country.

She also called on the people to strengthen their resolve and efforts to ensure the country’s prosperity, stability and harmony so as to inspire future generations.