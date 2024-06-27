Ministry urged to take action against ticket sellers

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association has urged the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry to act against parties attempting to sell concert tickets before obtaining authorisation to hold the event.

Its president Datuk Nadzim Johan alleged that the Bruno Mars concert, set to be held at the national stadium in Bukit Jalil on Sept 17 and organised by Live Nation Malaysia, has not been approved by the authorities.

He also claimed that Live Nation announced that “presale tickets” for its members would be available on June 27, while tickets for general sales would be available from June 28.

Nadzim alleged that the concert organisers have already started selling tickets without applying for permission to hold the event.

“If ticket sales are legitimate, it would have been approved by the Communications Ministry.

“However, upon checking with it, Live Nation has obtained only a permit which allows it to promote the concert but not sell tickets or organise the event.”

He said organisers of concerts and live shows by foreign artists have to apply to the Central Committee for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes under the ministry, and secure separate authorisations to sell tickets and hold the event themselves.

“How can they sell tickets without these additional permits? They do not have permission to organise the concert. If an application is not approved, the organisers complain and act as victims of politics.

“We are concerned about this issue and as of now, we have received over 20 complaints from our members regarding concert organisers.”

Moreover, Nadzim said the Bruno Mars concert has faced public opposition on social media due to the singer openly expressing his support for Israel during a performance there in October last year,

“Malaysia has maintained a firm stand against Israeli occupation of Palestine territories and its policies towards Palestinians. Given the strong sentiments and sensitivities surrounding the issue, it is no wonder that many Malaysians do not support the proposal for his Malaysian performance.”

Nadzim emphasised that the ministry also needs to take into account public concerns and sentiments, and ensure that its decision is transparent and considers the views of the community.

“It is important for ministers to respect public opinion, to maintain trust and ensure that their actions align with the people’s values and expectations.”

Nadzim also urged the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry and Communications Ministry to ensure that consumers are not misled when buying tickets for concerts or entertainment events that require official permits.

“It should be made compulsory for event organisers to secure approval and the relevant permits from authorities before organising concerts or other entertainment events.

“Set a date and location, and obtain approvals from authorities before selling tickets to consumers and concertgoers to ensure the public does not purchase tickets for unapproved events.”

theSun reached out to both ministries but has yet to receive any response at press time.

However, Live Nation said it would revert to theSun with its comments but has not done so.