Missing aviation fuel: Suspects released on police bail

KUALA LUMPUR: The six suspects arrested in connection with the missing JET-A1 kerosene fuel at the air base of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Air Wing Unit (PGU) have been released on police bail yesterday.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the police had also completed the investigation paper (IP) on the case, which was reported on July 15.

“We (PDRM) are waiting for some reports from the bank before submitting the investigation paper to the Deputy Public Prosecutor,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Regarding the three policemen arrested in the case, Hussein said an internal inquiry was being conducted by PGU and the Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department.

On July 18, Hussein was reported as saying that six suspects, including three policemen, aged between 31 and 55, were arrested following a report on the missing aviation fuel.