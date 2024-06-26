NIBONG TEBAL: The Education Ministry (MOE) is investigating the case of a schoolgirl being bullied in Kerian district Perak, its minister Fadhlina Sidek said.

The case has also been handed to the authorities for further investigation before action is taken.

“The case is our priority and the ministry’s commitment is to tackle bullying in schools through setting regulations and improving guidelines so that cases like this can be avoided.

“I would like to remind parents, community and the children to not be involved in bullying,” she told reporters after visiting the Sungai Bakap by-election media centre at the Rakan Muda Complex in Jawi here on Tuesday (June 25) night.

A video recording of a schoolgirl, 13, being slapped repeatedly by two other schoolgirls, 15, had gone viral recently, prompting an investigation by police that revealed that the incident occurred on July 14 due to jealousy by one of the bullies who felt the victim was too close to her boyfriend.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri confirmed that the victim lodged a police report today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

