MoE launches curriculum intervention to boost literacy, numeracy skills

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry (MoE) is implementing a curriculum intervention to enhance students’ literacy and numeracy skills comprehensively by providing modules to teachers.

MoE Curriculum Development division director Dr Rusmini Ku Ahmad said this curriculum intervention is a response to suggestions and recommendations from parents and teachers regarding learning materials that are considered difficult, complex and age-inappropriate for students.

“Based on this feedback, we have identified areas for improvement. Our primary goal is to support teachers through these modules, thereby assisting them if they face challenges in helping students,” she said when appearing on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme tonight.

Rusmini said the curriculum intervention includes the provision of the third edition of the curriculum alignment document and simplified guidance modules.

Other modules introduced cover subjects such as English, Malay, Mathematics and Science, with ongoing efforts to refine them based on educators’ feedback and teaching approaches, she said.

“Many members of the public have expressed concerns about students’ proficiency, particularly in Mathematics, Science and Malay.

“However, English is not viewed as a major issue, as feedback indicates it is easier and more enjoyable. Therefore, the modules provided are optional for teachers, depending on their impact,” she said.

On the effectiveness of the intervention modules, Rusmini said MoE has set a timeline to assess students’ proficiency and achievements.

“This effectiveness will be evaluated through surveys and case studies, as well as students’ achievements.

“We hope that after three months, there will be a reduction in the number of students who have not mastered literacy and numeracy, along with an improvement in their understanding through the use of simpler modules,” she said.