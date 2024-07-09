MoE’s mission: Increase access to education in Sarawak

DARO: Providing access to comprehensive education for all students in Sarawak regardless of their background or location is a major commitment and mission of the Ministry of Education (MoE).

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry’s commitment to addressing the issue in Sarawak, especially involving rural schools and those in the interiors, can be seen through the Parliamentary Follow-up Programme (TSP) in Sibu, Daro and Mukah from Sept 6 to 7.

She said the TSP involved field visits to survey and evaluate first-hand the issues faced at the school level and then proposals will be submitted to the relevant parties to address the problems.

“Through this visit, we go to several schools to look at the aspect of access to education in the interior areas...There are things we can solve and some require the cooperation of agencies such as the Public Works Department (JKR) to ensure a conducive atmosphere for our children to learn,“ she said.

She was met by reporters at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Nanga Semah here yesterday. The school is involved in the TSP programme.

Other schools visited under the TSP programme yesterday were SK Kg Kut, Daro and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jalan Oya, Sibu.

The programme, which also involved the participation of top management of MoE and local community leaders, will also visit the Teacher Activity Center (PKG), SK Kg Pangtray, SMK Matu, SK Kg Pergau, all in Daro, and SK Kampong Tellian in Mukah today.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said one of the issues of education raised in Sarawak is related to the provision of infrastructure and teachers.

However, she said, despite the various challenges, teachers and students in Sarawak managed to show excellent commitment and attendance.

“In Sarawak, one of the things that is often raised is the shortage of teachers, facilities and development, but the students’ attendance is 97 to 98 per cent. If the students are not in school it is because they are not well,” she said.

The TSP programme in Sarawak is the third series this year after Selangor in April and in Pulau Tioman, Pahang in August