MOE still finalising proposal for Form Six student and teacher allowances

KANGAR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is still detailing the proposal to provide a cost of living allowance for students and an allowance for senior assistants in Form Six as part of efforts to rebrand Form Six education in the country.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said these details need to be finalised before the proposal is brought to the budget level and the Finance Ministry.

“So, among the initiatives we want to focus on is looking at their allowance aspects, the role played by the administration at the Form Six College level, and also a larger role to see how this educational opportunity for Form Six students can be expanded and its quality improved,“ she said.

Fadhlina said this to reporters after attending the 2024 National-Level Daurah Hadis 40 Imam Nawawi, which was also attended by Perlis Mufti Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin here today. The Daurah Hadis 40 Imam Nawawi event will be held for three days starting today.

Today, the media reported that the MOE is considering providing a cost of living allowance for Form Six students to attract more students to join the programme.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh was reported as saying that the MOE was also considering an allowance for senior assistants of Form Six and a higher per capita grant for Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) subjects.

Fadhlina said her ministry is confident that Form Six students have very good potential.

Additionally, she said her ministry considers all aspects of student development in the country, including mental health aspects, where the MOE implements several important initiatives for that purpose.

“This includes strengthening school counsellors, among others, by increasing their numbers in schools and also improving their expertise,“ she said.