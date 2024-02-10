MOH forms task force to investigate Lahad Datu pathologist’s death

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MoH) has formed a special task force to investigate the recent death of a pathologist in Lahad Datu, with the investigation set to begin on Oct 10.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said setting up the task force is in line with the MoH’s firm stance against workplace bullying, adding that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

The task force will be chaired by former Public Services Department director-general Tan Sri Borhan Dolah and will comprise five independent experts, specialising in fields such as medicine, psychiatry, pathology, mental health and bullying behaviour.

Among the members are former Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) secretary-general Prof Datuk Dr Siti Hamisah Tapsir, Public Services Commission (SPA) member Datuk Dr Azman Abu Bakar, and former Legal Adviser to MoH Datuk Mohamad Fazin Mahmud, who currently serves on the Medical Device Authority board.

The panel also includes Senior Consultant Pathologist at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Looi Lai Meng and Senior Consultant Psychiatrist at the Department of Psychiatry, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Professor Dr Chan Lai Fong.

Dzulkefly said their duties include conducting an in-depth investigation into the death of the Chemical Pathologist in Lahad Datu and reviewing the overall work culture at Lahad Datu Hospital.

“The team will work to determine if any bullying took place at Lahad Datu Hospital in general, and specifically in the hospital’s pathology department. They will identify the types of bullying present within the ministry and examine the contributing internal and external factors.”

“They are also responsible for compiling a report on the death of the pathologist and making recommendations on improving workplace conditions to prevent and address bullying in healthcare facilities. The report is expected to be completed within three months after the task force is set up,” he said.

It was reported that a pathologist from the hospital was found dead at her residence in Lahad Datu on Aug 29, with the death believed to be linked to workplace bullying.

The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) had also called for a full investigation into the incident.