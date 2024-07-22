MOH still reviewing aspects of Medical (Amendment) BIll 2024 - Dzulkefly

KUALA LUMPUR, : The Ministry of Health (MOH) still needs to review several aspects of the Medical (Amendment) Bill 2024 before it can be enforced, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He clarified that among the issues that need to be addressed are the applications by four pioneer cardiothoracic surgery graduates to register in the National Specialist Register (NSR) and four approvals that have yet to be included in Schedule 4 of the Bill.

“My deputy and I will present the amendment Bill in Dewan Negara this week. We are committed to getting it done immediately.

“We cannot provide a specific timeline for the implementation. However, as soon as we have an idea, we will inform the media,“ he said after inaugurating the Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Clinic at the National Heart Institute today.

Previously, the media reported that the Malaysian Medical Council had rejected the NSR registration applications of four pioneer cardiothoracic surgery graduates.

The report stated that the rejection was due to the council not recognising the Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh in Cardiothoracic Surgery.

Meanwhile, last Wednesday Dewan Rakyat passed the Medical (Amendment) Bill 2024, which aims to improve the provisions related to the registration of specialists and the recognition of qualifications and specialised training of medical practitioners.