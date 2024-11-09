Mohamed Khaled holds bilateral meeting with UAE counterpart in Seoul

SEOUL: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today holds a bilateral meeting with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State for Defence Affairs Mohamed Mubarak Fadhle Al Mazrouei, here.

The bilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the Seoul Defence Dialogue (SDD).

This is Mohamed Khaled’s first visit to South Korea since his appointment as Defence Minister on Dec 12 last year.

Speaking to Malaysian media after the SDD, the minister said that the purpose of the bilateral meeting was to strengthen existing defence relations between Kuala Lumpur and Abu Dhabi.

“Among the matters I discussed with Mohamed Mubarak Fadhle were ways to enhance military-to-military relations between Malaysia and the UAE.

“We prioritise the bilateral military cooperation that has been established earlier,“ said Mohamed Khaled, who arrived in Seoul three days ago for a five-day working visit to the East Asian country.

SDD has grown into an international platform for integration and unity, exploring a wide range of global issues in depth. It sees the participation of 900 delegates from 64 countries, including ministerial-level representatives from eight nations.