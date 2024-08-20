MOHE to ensure no overlapping courses at IPTs , says deputy minister

GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) will review all courses offered at higher education institutions (IPTs) nationwide to ensure there are no duplicated or overlapping programmes, said Deputy Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

He said that the matter will be discussed promptly by relevant parties including in the post-Cabinet meeting this week, so that it can address the issue related to student enrollment and financial burdens.

“As previously mentioned, MOHE will evaluate any overlapping courses to avoid unnecessary competition among universities, which could lead to confusion for students and difficulties in choosing their preferred IPT,” he said.

The review will be coordinated through the University Central Unit (UPU) system. If overlaps are identified, the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) will step in to examine and ensure that course offerings are streamlined, he added.

Mustapha said this after officiating at the National Administrator’s Day and Public University Administrators Convention 2024, organised by the Malaysian Council of Public Universities Administrators Association (MASTI), in collaboration with the Association of Administrative and Professional Officers of UniMAP (POTENSI), here, today.

Yesterday, local media reported that the MQA has proposed a collaboration among IPTs to coordinate and eliminate duplicated or overlapping study programmes.

The proposal suggests that universities with similar or overlapping courses should adjust their offerings by allowing students to attend classes at other institutions where the subjects are aligned.

Meanwhile, Mustapha emphasised that the courses offered by IPTs should be industry-driven. If the marketability of a programme falls below 30 per cent, it should be reviewed and modified to better meet industry needs.

He added that the MOHE is committed to resolving this issue promptly to avoid negative impacts on both institutions and students.

“MQA will engage with the relevant parties to discuss and coordinate the necessary changes. MOHE will also address this matter in the upcoming post-Cabinet meeting for further action,” he said.

