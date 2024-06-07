More offerings to unfold on second day of MADANI Rakyat Programme

KUANTAN: Entering the second day of the MADANI Rakyat 2024 Programme (PMR) for the Eastern Zone, the excitement is palpable, with visitors expected to take advantage of the weekend to seize the attractive offers in this series.

Starting with the ‘Subuh Warrior’ programme where worshippers congregate to perform the dawn prayer at the Sultan Ahmad I Mosque, mass fitness activities for various age groups are also held for visitors, including ‘sepak raga ratus’, giant clogs and a sack race at Dataran Sayangi Kuantan.

The public can also learn more about the Subsidised Diesel Control System 2.0 (SKDS) and BUDI MADANI initiative through pocket-talk activities on the main stage presented by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living and the Ministry of Finance.

Today’s programme will peak with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim taking centre stage at the opening ceremony at 2.30 pm.

A dance performance by the Permata Seni Tari group will also enliven the day, specially presented by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture on the main stage, while healthy cooking demonstrations are expected to steal the limelight on the booth stage.

Fans of singers Aina Abdul, Datuk DJ Dave, Datuk Jamal Abdillah, Siti Nordiana, and Wany Hasrita will get to see their favourite artistes up close and be entertained by the Pata Timo Concert performance that takes place on the main stage at 8.30 pm.

Various public services will be made directly available to people from all segments of society, including Rahmah Sales, traffic summons discounts of up to 50 per cent, a helmet exchange programme for the first 1,000 takers, and more than 1,700 job opportunities through the Career Carnival.

The Eastern Zone MADANI Rakyat Programme is a continuation of the MADANI Government First Anniversary initiative, which is expanded to the state level according to zones to allow the locals to understand and evaluate new policies and initiatives implemented by the federal government to improve people’s well-being.

The Prime Minister’s Office hosts the MADANI Rakyat programme for the eastern zone through the Project Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU) in collaboration with the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development and the Pahang state government.