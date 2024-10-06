Motorcyclist nabbed in Penang after hitting car with helmet

PETALING JAYA: A motorcyclist was nabbed after he was caught on camera chasing down a car and hitting it with his helmet on Saturday (June 8).

The New Straits Times reported that the man described to be in his 30s was arrested at his home Sungai Pinang, Penang on Sunday (June 9) night and remanded for four days under Section 427 of the Penal Code, says Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Razlam Ab Hamid.

A report was lodged earlier by the car driver following the incident.

Police investigations found that the motorcyclist chased the car after his motorcycle was hit by the car, Razlam said.

He added that the motorcyclist challenged the car driver to a fight but the driver took off after “noticing nothing serious,” as quoted.

The driver’s act prompted the motorcyclist to chase the car until Jalan Sungai Pinang and alighted his motorcycle to hit the car with his helmet.

Earlier, an almost two minute long video clip showed the motorcyclist going after the car and proceeded to hit the vehicle with his helmet.

