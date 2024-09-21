Mpox: MOH steps up screening at all entry points

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has stepped up health screenings at all border entry points to prevent the spread of Mpox.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the effort was intensified following a case involving a man who was confirmed to have contracted Mpox.

He said screenings are being conducted according to procedures, including body temperature checks, and individuals suspected of showing Mpox symptoms will be taken for further screening and examination.

“MOH is also prioritising the health of healthcare workers and will issue a statement regarding vaccines to prevent the infection.

“So far, the infection remains under control, and MOH is focusing its attention, particularly on high-risk groups,” he told reporters after participating in the Kelantan-level Clean and Smoke-Free Premises Walkabout Programme at Laman Siti Khadijah, Jalan Buluh Kubu, here today.

Commenting further, Lukanisman said the ministry has provided guidelines on how Mpox could infect high-risk groups if symptoms are present.

“MOH is prepared to deal with the Mpox issue, and we have also informed all health clinics across the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry expects the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2023 (Act 852) to be enforced starting this October, once the related rules and orders are gazetted.

“We have enforced the latest Act 852 and are awaiting feedback from the Attorney-General’s Chambers on the matter. We expect a response in October and hope to implement enforcement swiftly,” he added.