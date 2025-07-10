WITH Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad celebrating his 100th birthday yesterday (July 10), a fascinating piece of history has gone viral — an old medical certificate (MC) handwritten and signed by him back in 1963.

The photo, shared by malaysia.time.tunnel on Threads, shows a MC issued by a young Dr Mahathir when he was still running Klinik Maha in Alor Setar, Kedah.

Fun fact, Klinik Maha is the first Malay-owned private practice in Kedah which Dr Mahathir established in 1957.

The MC excused a student, Zulkifli bin Hj Ahmad, from school for five days between Sept 1 to Sept 5, 1963.

“Year 1963. He must’ve been very sick for Tun to give 5 days MC,” said the caption.

The nostalgic post quickly went viral, racking up over 700 likes and dozens of shares as Malaysians marvelled at the blast from the past.

Some recalled personal memories of Maha Klinik: “I once went there for postpartum medicine. Tun’s brother was managing the clinic by then, but my father told me Tun used to give free treatment to the poor. Thank you, Tun,” shared @zila9565.

Others were simply amazed at the document’s longevity: “This is rare, to keep a piece of paper for over 62 years is amazing,” wrote @faharulsabki.

Many were struck by Dr Mahathir’s elegant handwriting: “Wow, his handwriting looks like calligraphy!” said @rizboukhalis.slmt.

“Tun’s handwriting is really pretty,” agreed @xaeren.