Muhammad Luth Syauqi Laid to rest next to his older brother

BALING: Muhammad Luth Syauqi Nur Sufyan, the second victim who died after eating poisoned snacks, was laid to rest next to his older brother at the Kampung Banggol Berangan Muslim Cemetery near here at around 11.30 pm tonight.

Funeral prayers, led by the Kampung Selarong Al Halimi Mosque imam, Abdul Manaf L Saad, were performed before the burial.

Muhammad Luth’s mother, Nurain Hasnorizal, 25, his grandmother, Saadiah Yaacob, 62, and other family members were present for the funeral.

“Bye bye Luth,“ Saadiah said tearfully during the funeral as she bid her second grandson a final farewell.

Muhammad Luth Syauqi died at 1.24 pm today, two days after his older brother Muhammad Akil Syauqi, aged three, died at 8.40 am on Wednesday.

Both of them fell critically ill from consuming poisoned snacks, believed to have been placed on a fence by an orchard owner to trap monkeys at Kampung Padang Ubi, Labu Besar, Kulim in Kedah.