Murder-cum-arson suspect on remand for seven days

MUAR: The prime suspect in the murder of three family members, including his parents, before setting their house on fire, in Kampung Paya Redan, Pagoh, near here last Friday (Aug 9) is on remand for seven days from today.

According to a police source, the remand order against the 48-year-old suspect was issued by Magistrate Fatin Dalilah Khalid.

The suspect was brought to the Muar Court Complex at about 9.13 am today for the police to obtain the remand order.

The police launched a manhunt for the suspect following the death of Mohamed Nor Mohamed Yassin, 82: his wife, Ara Abd Hamid, 76: and their grandchild, Noradriana Nor Hasyim, 11, in a house fire, but later police discovered that the victims had been murdered based on the post mortem report.

The suspect was believed to have been arrested by the police at about 1 am today in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur.