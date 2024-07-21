Myanmar rubber tapper shot in shoulder at rubber plantation

ALOR SETAR: A male Myanmar rubber tapper was injured in his shoulder after he was believed to be shot at a rubber plantation in Naka, near Padang Terap yesterday.

Padang Terap district police chief DSP Mulkiaman Manzar said they received a report at 5.45 pm and sent a team to the location of the incident.

“Police received a report informing us of a man who was wounded in the shoulder after he was suspected to be shot at the rubber estate.

“The victim, 40, who works as a rubber tapper, was taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar for further treatment,” he said in a statement here today.

Police are looking for the suspect involved in the shooting, he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code.