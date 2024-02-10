PUTRAJAYA: The integration of MyDigital ID with the MyJPJ application on Oct 10, has been scrapped, announced Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Speaking at a press conference here today, he assured users that they can continue logging in and using the MyJPJ app as usual.

“The public need not worry that after Oct 10 they will not be able to use MyJPJ. The application will continue to be accessible easily and quickly,” he said.

The media previously reported that users will be required to log into the MyJPJ app using a MyDigital ID starting Oct 10.

Digital ID is a form of identification and self-verification of individuals digitally, to be used by the public and private sectors, to verify the identity of users when making transactions online.

Elaborating, Loke said that instructions regarding the use of MyDigital ID in MyJPJ were issued through a pop-up announcement in the application.

He clarified that these instructions were not an official announcement from the Ministry of Transport (MOT) or the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and had since been taken down.

“The information provided through the MyJPJ pop-up may mislead the public and cause confusion,” he said.

“I see a lot of comments on social media expressing concern and providing feedback regarding the information,” he said, adding that MyJPJ currently has 10.5 million users.

According to Loke, MOT supports the use of MyDigital ID, but the integration process with the MyJPJ application should be conducted on a back-end basis.

“We have held discussions and reached an agreement that the use of MyDigital ID for logging into the MyJPJ application should be implemented seamlessly.

“This is to ensure that MyJPJ users do not face any problems, and we will take some time for back-end integration,” he said.