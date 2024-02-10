PETALING JAYA: Recently, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) announced that Malaysians will need to register for the MyDigital ID to log into the MyJPJ application from next Thursday (October 10).

The department said the single-sign in feature with MyDigital ID will be implemented from October 10 to prevent any issues when accessing it.

Following the announcement, Malaysians have taken to social media to share issues faced when registering for MyDigital ID, sharing complaints that the process takes a long time due to the MyDigital ID application lagging.

Now trending on X, user @kuanhoong pointed out several flaws during the registration process, saying that the MyDigital ID application is very slow while the one-time password (OTP) for the user’s authentication was sent to the e-mail “junk folder”.

On top of that, the face scanning feature, also known as the electronic - Know Your Customer (e-KYC) feature, was said to have failed at the final stage of the registration process.

However, he also noted that he was wearing spectacles at the time, claiming that he was not given any “indication” to remove it.

Another user, @akmalsalleh, also shared similar complaints about the “not-so seamless” registration process, saying the application took a long time to load.

Another attempt by @akmalsalleh to register again only resulted in the e-KYC feature “hanging”.

At this time, JPJ and MyDigital have not provided their statement regarding the situation.

First announced in November 2023 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, MyDigital ID is recognised nationwide as a trusted digital identification system aiming to provide secure authentication for online transactions.

Besides MyJPJ, MyDigital ID is also integrated with other government applications such as the Human Resources Management Information System (HRMIS) Mobile, MySejahtera, and MyGov portal.

