N. Sembilan state assembly passes emergency motion condemning Haniyeh’s assassination

SEREMBAN: The State Legislative Assembly unanimously passed an emergency motion to strongly condemn the brutal assassination of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, when tabling the motion during the state assembly sitting today, called on all assemblymen to support the state government’s stance in sending the message to the whole world in condemning the inhumane action.

Aminuddin said the killing of Haniyeh, who is also the former Prime Minister of Palestine, is an act that violates international law, including International Humanitarian Law and the Charter of the United Nations (UN).

He said the assassination can trigger a regional war or a bigger war involving countries that are not involved in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Hence, in this august hall, we stand together with one objective, one goal and one voice, regardless of religion, race or political beliefs, to raise an important issue that not only touches the hearts of Malaysians but also the majority of the world communities,” he said.

Apart from calling for Israel to be held responsible for the attack on Haniyeh, Aminuddin also called on the assembly to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and express immense disappointment with the UN Security Council’s weak action against the violent attacks of the Zionist regime on Gaza and Rafah.

Senior state executive council Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, when debating the motion, proposed for the the state government to consider setting up field hospitals in countries bordering Palestine, such as Egypt and Jordan, as an additional measure to support the Palestinian healthcare system.

“Right now, among the countries which already set up such field hospitals are the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC),” he said.

He said Haniyeh’s assassination was a big blow to the Muslim world and it happened in Iran, which is one of the great powers of the Islamic countries, thus showing an open challenge to the Muslim community around the world.

Jalaluddin also suggested to the government to include some information about the Palestinian struggle in all programmes carried out in conjunction with the National Month celebration as a sign of Malaysian solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The state assembly sitting was then adjourned sine die.