National Cloud policy forthcoming, to focus on four key areas -- PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the National Cloud policy will be forthcoming, emphasising on the four core areas of public service innovation and efficiency; economic competitiveness and growth; fuelling economic expansion by enabling businesses, strengthening user trust and data security; and empowering citizens through digital inclusivity.

He said the MADANI government will boost public service innovation and efficiency, and by leveraging cloud technology, the government aims to modernise operations, foster citizen engagement, and streamline public service delivery.

“Secondly, we seek to promote economic competitiveness and growth, fuel economic expansion by enabling businesses – especially small and medium enterprises and startups – to harness cloud technology for innovation, operational efficiency, and access to global markets,” he said in his official remarks at Google’s groundbreaking ceremony for its US$2 billion data centre and cloud region in Malaysia.

Anwar highlighted that the government is committed to strengthening user trust and data security and will establish robust security frameworks and protocols to protect sensitive data and critical infrastructure in both public and private cloud environments.

“Fourth and final, we will empower citizens through digital inclusivity. Our approach will be citizen-centric and inclusive, utilising cloud technology to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of digital-first public services,” he added.

Anwar said policy interventions are essential and the government needs Google’s input in attracting digital investments.

“We put (in place) the initiative, but we cannot deny the fact that these initiatives are introduced after a series of discussions with the industry, including and particularly so, Google.

“(Google’s) collaborative role (is) to give the necessary improvement based on your (Google’s) past experience in other countries,” he said.

He elaborated that the government aims to position Malaysia as a hub for generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). Thus, AI and investments from tech partners will be critical in building a robust and secure digital infrastructure.

“To drive Malaysia towards AI leadership, the MADANI government has launched the AI Talent Roadmap for Malaysia and the Malaysia Artificial Intelligence Consortium as a concrete pathway towards AI advancement,” he said.

The Google data centre, which is under construction in Elmina Business Park, Selangor, will address rising demand for Google cloud capabilities, AI innovations, and other digital services used daily by individuals and organisations in Malaysia.

Google’s investment is expected to generate over US$3.2 billion in economic impact and create 26,500 jobs by 2030.