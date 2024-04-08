Nearly RM 3 million allocated for development of Orang Asli community in Nenggiri

GUA MUSANG: The government has allocated nearly RM3 million this year for economic, infrastructure, and social development of the Orang Asli community in the Nenggiri state constituency, said Datuk Sapiah Mohd Nor, director-general of the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA).

He said that the allocation benefits 5,226 Orang Asli, from the Temiar and Mendriq tribes, across several Resettlement Plan (RPS) areas, including Pos Pasik, Pos Simpor, Pos Gob, Pos Tohoi, Pos Pulat, Kuala Lah, and Kuala Wok.

“For economic development, over RM1.6 million has been allocated. This includes funds for the Orang Asli farming project in Kuala Wok, which covers equipment, agricultural inputs, and training courses, totalling RM56,060,, as well as RM44,329 for farm road construction.

“Additionally, RM33,950 was allocated for farm road work in Kampung Orang Asli (KOA) Kuala Lah, and RM15,000 for ginger farming assistance in KOA Gob.

He added that, in terms of infrastructure and social development, RM1.39 million has been allocated, including RM349,260 for the Social Amenity Project (PAMS) and RM845,220 for communication road projects.

“The Kelantan and Terengganu JAKOA has allocated RM2.59 million for the maintenance of the treated water system, under a 24-month contract,” he said.

He added that, among the high-impact projects in the Nenggiri state constituency, is the construction of six steel bridges at Pos Gob, undertaken by the Public Works Department (JKR), at a cost of RM1.9 million. These bridges are now fully operational, enhancing accessibility for local residents.

“Additionally, the Hands Holding project, which includes providing agricultural equipment and inputs such as fertilisers, pesticides, and seeds, has positively impacted the Orang Asli community by helping to generate income,” he noted.

Last year, he said that over RM2.5 million was allocated to various high-impact projects, including RM1.64 million for infrastructure and social amenities, RM547,149 for roads, RM20,700 for treated water supply, RM234,040 for the Orang Asli Home Assistance programme, and RM66,398 for economic projects.