Nenggiri by-election: EC expects more than 60% voter turnout tomorrow

GUA MUSANG: The Election Commission (SPR) expects the voter turnout for the Nenggiri state by-election tomorrow to reach 60 per cent.

EC Secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the results are expected to be announced at 9 pm the earliest. There are 20,259 registered voters in the Nenggiri constituency.

He said preparations for the voting process at all the 20 Voting District Centers are going smoothly and a total of 431 EC workers have been appointed to ensure smooth polling.

“Two helicopters and 40 four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicles will be used to move the ballot boxes from the 20 polling stations to the vote-tallying centre for smooth vote tallying process,“ he said when met by reporters after inspecting the preparations at the vote tallying Centre at Dewan Perdana, Perdana Complex, Gua Musang District Council, here, today.

Ikmalrudin urged voters to cast their votes within the designated times to avoid overcrowding and to bring along their identification cards.

He recommended that they also check their voting times as there will be six polling stations that will close early.

The Nenggiri by-election was called following the vacancy of the seat, as announced by Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah on June 19, after the former incumbent, Mohd Azizi Abu Naim lost his Bersatu membership on June 13.

The by-election sees a straight fight between BN candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, also known as Awie, representing the Unity Government, and PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail, representing Perikatan Nasional (PN).