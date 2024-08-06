New act to strictly regulate use of electronic cigarettes - Dr Dzul

PORT DICKSON: The use of electronic cigarettes will be strictly regulated under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024, to be enforced this month.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said currently, the use of electronic cigarettes is still regulated under the Food Act and Control of Tobacco Product Regulations.

“(Regarding the proposal to ban vaping) laws and regulations can be reviewed and amended if necessary, for public health reasons,” he told reporters after the Clean, Smoke-Free Premises (BeBAs) walkabout programme at Port Dickson Waterfront here today.

He said, however, the supervision regulations under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 would be implemented first, making smoking products, including vape, heavily regulated products.

He said any other proposals would be considered following existing procedures and should be discussed in a mature and democratic manner.

On today’s programme, Dzulkefly said Health Ministry awarded the ‘Clean and Safe’ (BeSS) recognition to six food premises at the waterfront.

He said the BeSS recognition is key to ensuring compliance with food hygiene regulations and no-smoking rules in food premises.

Dr Dzulkefly said as for compliance with the ban on smoking in prohibited areas under Regulation 11(1) of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations, a total of 38,347 summonses were issued until April this year.

Under Regulation 11(1)(d) of the Act, which prohibits smoking in dining areas, a total of 16,705 summonses were issued until April,” he said.

He said states with the highest number of summonses for smoking in dining areas were Selangor (6,174), Pahang (5,054) and Johor (3,824).