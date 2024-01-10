JEMPOL: A tapir was killed after being hit by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) on Jalan Bukit Rokan Barat last night.

According to New Straits Times, District police chief Superintendent Hoo Chang Hook said preliminary investigations showed the driver, 19, was on his way to Pahang from Malacca when the 200-kg tapir crossed his path.

The driver tried to avoid the wild animal, but failed.

His SUV then crashed into the animal.

“The SUV also dragged the animal before veering off to the right side of the road and then grazing a Toyota Hilux coming from the opposite direction,” Hoo was quoted as saying.

He said the SUV ended up in a ditch.

Both drivers were unharmed during the 9.50pm incident.

He explained that the tapir’s carcass was later collected by the Wildlife and National Parks Department.