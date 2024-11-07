No casual vacancy for Selat Klang seat - Selangor Speaker

SHAH ALAM: A casual vacancy has not been established for the Selat Klang state seat in Selangor held by Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari, said State Assembly Speaker Lau Weng San.

He said that there is insufficient evidence to confirm a casual vacancy.

Lau said that the notice dated June 20 and received by the Speaker’s office the following day, brought by Selangor Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, does not meet the burden of proof required to demonstrate otherwise.

“The dismissal of the Honourable Member for Selat Klang from Bersatu is found to be a constructive expulsion under the operation of Article 65A (2)(c) of the Selangor constitution. The notice and evidence from the Honourable Member for Hulu Kelang (Mohamed Azmin) do not meet the burden of proof required to demonstrate otherwise.

“In conclusion, it is safe to infer on a balance of probabilities that there is insufficient evidence to confirm the occurrence of a casual vacancy,“ he said during the Selangor State Assembly siiting today.

On March 6, Abdul Rashid declared his support for the leadership of Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Previously, Mohamed Azmin, who is also Selangor Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, when submitting the notice of vacancy for the Selat Klang seat to the Speaker, reportedly said that Lau was responsible for informing the Election Commission (EC) in accordance with Article LXVA (3) of the Selangor constitution.

Elaborating further, Lau said that any assemblyman can inform the Speaker about the casual vacancy of another assemblyman, and the Speaker has the right to investigate further with the relevant assemblyman before making a decision.

“If the Speaker, upon receiving the written notice, immediately announces a casual cacancy without making any due diligence to confirm, investigate, or inquire about it, then many casual vacancies may occur from time to time.

“I believe this is not and has never been the legislative intent in amending the State constitution. Therefore, I must clarify that the function of the Speaker according to the constitution is to investigate first upon receiving the notice,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Azmin, representing the PN assemblymen, in his press conference at the Selangor State Assembly lobby, expressed regret over the Speaker’s decision and said he will review the matter before taking any action, including legal action.

The sitting adjourned sine die.