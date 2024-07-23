No official meeting between umno and PAS to forge cooperation for GE16 - Ahmad Zahid

SHAH ALAM: UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today stressed that there was no meeting or official discussion held between the party and PAS to forge a cooperation for the 16th General Election (GE16).

The Deputy Prime Minister said he personally has not met with any of the PAS leaders for that purpose.

“And none of them came to see. If any, that’s probably a personal approach and not official,” he told reporters after opening the Propain Sports Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre here today.

Prior to this, PAS Information Chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari was reported to have said there were allegations about a series of meetings held between PAS and UMNO to discuss possible cooperation for the GE16.

He claimed that the meetings were held informally involving the main leaders of the two parties.