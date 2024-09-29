No registered Malaysian students studying in Lebanon - MOHE

BANGI: The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) has confirmed that there are no Malaysian students recorded currently studying in Lebanon.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said this was based on checks made with the Education Malaysia (EM) office in the Middle East.

“Based on the report from EM, there are no students in Lebanon, unless they are unregistered,” he told the media after attending the MADANI Campus Tour - ‘In Person with Doc Zam: Tips and Tricks for Freshies’ at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia here today.

Zambry said his ministry works with the Foreign Ministry to monitor if there are Malaysian students in Lebanon.

“I would like to say that measures will be taken immediately by the Malaysian government through Wisma Putra to ensure (the safety of) Malaysians, whether they are studying unofficially at madrasahs or the education system there.

“Or if Malaysians who are there, I believe Wisma Putra will take measure to ensure the safety of our people there,”

In a statement on Wednesday, Wisma Putra had advised Malaysians in Lebanon to make immediate preparations to leave the country voluntarily following the concerning developments there, as well as asking all Malaysians to suspend their trips to Lebanon until the situation in the country is stable.