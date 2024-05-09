No replacement holiday for Malaysia Day falling on Maulidur Rasul - Sabah CM

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has decided not to declare Sept 17 as a replacement public holiday for the public sector, despite Malaysia Day coinciding with Maulidur Rasul on Sept 16, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said that for the private sector, however, it is up to employers to decide whether to grant a holiday on Sept 17.

“Malaysia Day, which falls on Sept 16, also marks Maulidur Rasul, a public holiday.

“However, the State Cabinet has decided not to offer a substitute public holiday for Sept 17 in the public sector,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg will attend the Malaysia Day celebrations in Kota Kinabalu on Sept 16.

The event, jointly organised by the Communications Ministry and Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry, will be held at Padang Merdeka here starting at 7 pm.