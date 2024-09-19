No reports of Malaysians affected by Bandung earthquake, says Wisma Putra

PUTRAJAYA: No Malaysians have been reported to be involved or affected thus far by the earthquake in Bandung, Indonesia which occurred on Wednesday (Sept 18), said Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry, known as Wisma Putra, said that it is closely monitoring the aftermath of the earthquake through the Embassy of Malaysia in Jakarta.

“Malaysians in the affected areas are advised to stay vigilant and follow the advice and guidance provided by the local authorities.

“Those who have not yet registered and updated their whereabouts and details are strongly encouraged to do so immediately at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my,” the statement read.

Wisma Putra added that Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the Embassy Of Malaysia in Jakarta at Jl. H.R. Rasuna Said Kav.x/6, No. 1-3, Kuningan, Jakarta Selatan 12950, Indonesia, phone number: +62 21 522 4947 / +62 813 8081 3036 (For Emergencies After Office Hours) or e-mail mwjakarta@kln.gov.my.

The ministry expressed Malaysia’s deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims and families affected by the earthquake.