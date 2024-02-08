No reports on investment fraud involving XFOX so far- Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have not receive any police reports from the public regarding investment fraud involving the company XFOX Market Sdn Bhd which was raided on Tuesday.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said a police check on the company set up since 2021 found that no victim made police reports related to non-existent investment fraud involving the company.

“The company is currently under investigation by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) on illegal deposit taking under Section 137 of the Financial Services Act (FAA) 2013,“ he said when contacted by reporters today.

Earlier, local media reported various luxury items and 92 bank accounts involving more than RM30 million belonging to the investment company suspected of carrying out fraudulent investment activities were seized and confiscated by BNM in a concerted operation carried out on 12 premises around the Klang Valley.

BNM in a previous media statement said action was taken against XFOX Market because it was suspected of committing various offences including under Section 137(1) of the Financial Services Act 2013, Sections 112 and 113 of the Income Tax Act 1967 besides being investigated under Section 27B of the Direct Sales and Anti-Pyramid Scheme Act1993 and Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Illegal Activities Act 2001.