No suspected mpox cases detected among 2.64 million travellers - MOH

PUTRAJAYA: No suspected mpox cases have been detected among the nearly 2.64 million travellers screened at the country’s international entry points since Aug 16, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today.

According to MOH, 33 suspected mpox cases have been reported at health facilities, with 32 cases confirmed as negative and one case still awaiting laboratory results as of yesterday.

MOH advises travellers from high-risk countries to monitor their health for 21 days from the date of arrival.

“Thirteen laboratories are equipped to conduct mpox detection tests, comprising eight government labs and five private labs, two of which are capable of genetic sequencing to detect the virus variants,“ MOH said in a statement.

As a precaution, MOH has held engagement sessions with various ministries, agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to inform them of their roles in mpox control and prevention activities.

Additionally, virtual sessions have been held with the Foreign Ministry and Malaysian missions in African countries to strengthen cooperation in obtaining and delivering information to Malaysians in those countries.

MOH noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not issued any advisories or recommendations for travel restrictions so far.

“Therefore, individuals visiting high-risk countries are advised to take preventive measures such as practising personal hygiene, avoiding contact with symptomatic individuals or sick animals, seeking medical attention promptly if symptomatic, and adhering to guidelines issued by MOH from time to time,“ the statement added.

MOH stressed that the mpox threat also needs to be addressed through a national and global approach, with high levels of self-health management by each individual.

“MOH will continue close cooperation with WHO and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to manage the mpox situation,“ it said.

Mpox was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern for the second time on Aug 14.

The spread of clade IIb of the virus began in 2022 and continues today, including in several African countries.

Currently, increasing transmission of clade Ia and clade Ib has affected Congo and other African countries. This increase is due to these clades being more easily transmissible.

Clade Ib was also detected outside Africa, in Sweden and Thailand on Aug 16 and Aug 21 respectively, involving travel history to Africa.

Mpox typically spreads between humans through close contact with infected individuals. Transmission can also occur through direct close contact with rashes or lesions on the skin of an infected person or through exposure to respiratory fluids during intimate contact.