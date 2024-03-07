Nominations for ASA 2024 open from July 1-15

KUALA LUMPUR: Nominations for the Seri Angkasa Awards (ASA) 2024 are open from July 1 to 15, with 60 categories being contested, said Communications Minsitry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

He said it involves 40 TV categories, 16 radio categories, and four new media categories, namely Best Drama, Best Drama Series, Best Video Content and Best Podcast, which are new additions.

“This year, we are introducing the Best Podcast category to celebrate the achievements of content creators in the increasingly popular digital audio medium, which many use to connect with the community.

“ASA 2024 created this category to encourage more people to produce podcasts with quality content, messages, and adherence to manners, culture, and themes,“ he said on Bernama TV’s ‘Apa Khabar Malaysia’ programme today.

Themed ‘Kilauan Prestij, Citra Kegemilangan’, Mohamad Fauzi said ASA 2024 carries deep meaning because it emphasises values, excellence, superiority and prestige to recognise and honour the country’s broadcasting industry.

He said one of the conditions for ASA 2024 is that locally produced audio and audiovisual content must be broadcast by a licensed broadcasting organisation, submissions must be made by organisations and not individuals, and the broadcasting method can be terrestrial, satellite or new media.

Additionally, the nominated audio and audiovisual content must have been first broadcast on TV channels, radio stations and new media platforms between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2023.

Mohamad Fauzi said ASA 2024 nominations can be made online on the official ASA 2024 portal, or by contacting the ASA 2024 Nomination Committee secretariat at 03-89115452 or via email at jpc.asa2024@komunikasi.gov.my.

“The secretariat also provides facilities for submitting nominations at the Computer Lab, Level 19, Ministry of Communications,“ he said.

He said each TV channel is allowed to submit five nominations for TV Categories while two nominations are allowed for each Radio Category for each radio station, and two nominations for New Media Categories.

Mohamad Fauzi added that ASA 2024 has also appointed professional jurors such as academics and experienced industry players to evaluate each category transparently.