National Seed Council forms advisory board for seed self-sufficiency

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Seed Council (MBN) has formed an advisory board to strengthen Malaysia’s seed self-sufficiency, addressing the country’s heavy reliance on imported seeds. Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu announced the decision following a council meeting today.

The advisory board will include experts to guide seed development initiatives. Key resolutions from the meeting include appointing the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) as the lead agency for the National Seed Hub. Efforts will focus on developing pure-line local poultry breeds, commercialising the Ayam Saga chicken, and revitalising the Mafriwal 2.0 dairy cattle programme.

Mohamad highlighted Malaysia’s dependence on imported seeds, with 90% of vegetable seeds and RM2.7 million worth of watermelon seeds sourced from abroad. “This is a major challenge for national food security,“ he said in a Facebook post. “Seed security is not just about agriculture—it’s about sovereignty and our nation’s future.”

The council also discussed freshwater prawn seed production under the Nucleus Breeding Centre and Shrimp Broodstock Multiplication Centre. Mohamad stressed the need for resilient, high-quality local seeds to reduce import reliance. “The National Seed Security Agenda is crucial for long-term food stability,“ he added.