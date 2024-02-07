Not all TikTok content removal based on request of MCMC, Malaysian govt

KUALA LUMPUR: Not all online content taken down including on TikTok in the country were made based on the applications of the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) or the government of Malaysia, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said the removal of content by platform providers is subject to the consideration and evaluation of the platform providers themselves based on reports of abuse by users or the authorities.

“It is true that the Government Takedown Request Report states that TikTok has received 1,862 requests from the Malaysian Government, but this report also shows that the total number of applications received for content removal is 6,231.

“This means that not all requests to take down content are made by MCMC or the Malaysian Government,“ she said at the winding up session of the Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Human Rights Commission Act (Suhakam) 2021 and 2022 for the Ministry of Communications in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Teo said the report also showed that 2,514 contents were taken down for violating community guidelines, 2,970 were taken action for violating local laws and 747 contents were not taken action by the TikTok.

She said this shows that if the platform does not feel that a certain content violates between the two laws or guidelines above, they will not take down the requested content.

She said if there is any content that has been taken down by a social media platform provider, users are advised to contact the relevant social media platform provider directly to find out the justification for the removal.

Teo pointed out that it is unfair to assume that all the content posted is related to criticism of the government considering that from 2019 to 2023 online fraud increased by 95.2 per cent and online gambling increased by 273 per cent (2019 to 2022).

“When MCMC took proactive action by sending a report to the platform provider, accusations also came from members of Parliament on the other side that this was an attempt by the government to tighten media freedom, while we all need to understand that this issue is faced not only in Malaysia today but by the other governments too,“ she said.

She said the government is committed to protecting internet users in Malaysia from harmful online activities such as those involving public interest, crime, misuse, threats and provocation.

Accordingly, the actions taken are to maintain the balance of freedom of expression and the protection of society as a whole