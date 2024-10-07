NRW in Perak lower than span’s stipulated rate last year - Exco

IPOH: Lembaga Air Perak (LAP) has succeeded in reducing the rate of Non-Revenue Water (NRW) in 2023 which is 30.2 per cent compared to the rate of 30.3 per cent set by the National Water Service Commission (SPAN) through the implementation of a planned programme.

State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said to achieve the target, LAP has spent RM60 million including operating and development expenses.

“LAP is committed to continue various appropriate programmes in an effort to reduce NRW in Perak from time to time,“ he said during the oral question and answer session at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

He was replying to a question by Mohamad Amin Roslan (PN-Pengkalan Hulu) on the state government’s planning in the management of NRW which shows improvement, as well as the extent to which the government is helping the welfare of the people affected by the increase in water tariffs in Perak.

NRW is water that is categorized as lost in the process of channeling to users through water supply pipes, it is the supply of clean water that has been channeled and does not reach users due to incidents of broken or leaking water pipes, water meters that do not work properly or ‘illegal’ water pipe connections .

Meanwhile, Mohammad Nizar said to reduce the burden on the people of this state following the tariff adjustment in Perak on May 1, LAP has given a rebate at the rate of 40 sen per cubic metre for the use of up to the first 10 cubic metres per month to all domestic users.

“Giving this rebate can also reduce the minimum charge for domestic use, which is from RM7.50 to RM3.50 only. Granting this rebate is costing LAP about RM35.5 million a year,“ he said.